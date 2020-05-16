Beloit police investigate shooting, ask for information

BELOIT, Wis. — Officers with the Beloit Police Department are investigating a shooting on Dewey and Keeler avenues Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the report of shots fired came in at 12:31 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.





