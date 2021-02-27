Beloit police investigate shooting; 1 injured
BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
The 20-year-old male arrived to the hospital at 12:02 a.m. with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The Beloit Police Department is working to determine where the incident took place.
They ask anyone with information to call them at (608) 364-6800.
