Beloit police investigate shooting; 1 injured

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

The 20-year-old male arrived to the hospital at 12:02 a.m. with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Beloit Police Department is working to determine where the incident took place.

They ask anyone with information to call them at (608) 364-6800.

