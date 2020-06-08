Beloit police investigate 4 shots fired incidents within 5 hours

Beloit police are investigating one shooting and three shots fired calls that happened within five hours of each other.

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating one shooting and three shots fired calls that happened within five hours of each other.

The first call came in at 7:16 p.m Sunday for a shots fired call on Moore Street, not too far from the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course. Three minutes later, police responded to a double shooting about a mile away on South Madison Road, near the Woodman’s. Two people were shot in that incident and are being treated for their injuries. They’re expected to recover.

About four hours later, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call on Grand Avenue — right off of Moore Street for another shots fired call. About an hour after that, officers responded to another shots fired call on Hackett Street at 12:18 a.m. Monday.

Rock County Dispatch said no arrests have been made in any of these incidents. They’re all still active investigations.

