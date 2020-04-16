Beloit police, Illinois sheriff’s department say body found was homicide victim

Officials say victim was likely targeted

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced that the body found Tuesday night was a homicide victim.

Officers originally responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue and found a man’s body at about 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release from Thursday, the man was later identified as Jwan J. Lamon, 18, of Janesville.

#BREAKING: Beloit Police have ID’d the victim in Tuesday’s death investigation 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville. BPD says they’re working with WCSO to investigate the homicide, which they say was targeted. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) April 16, 2020

The news release said evidence suggests Lamon was the victim of a targeted homicide.

Detectives from both agencies continue to look for leads in the homicide as a joint investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

