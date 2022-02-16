Beloit police identify suspect in February 10 shooting

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police identified a man they say shot and injured another man on February 10.

Police said Markis Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit was involved in a shooting in the 500 block of 8th Street that injured a 43-year-old man. The victim showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment.

RELATED: Beloit police investigating shooting; man hospitalized with gunshot wound

Police are still seeking Crenshaw, in order to arrest him. He faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, and bail jumping.

Crenshaw was named a suspect after community members cooperated with the investigation.

RELATED: ‘Culture of no snitching needs to stop:’ Beloit police frustrated with lack of cooperation in fatal shooting investigation

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police at 608-757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.