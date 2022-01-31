Beloit Police give details on victim in fatal stabbing

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department gave more details Monday on the victim of a fatal stabbing.

Police said a 42-year-old Janesville woman was found dead with stab wounds Saturday morning near Howes Drive and Clary Street. Her death was ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Beloit police investigating alleged homicide after woman found dead

The department is withholding the victim’s name at this time due to Marsy’s law. This incident is one of three homicides that occurred in Beloit last week.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.