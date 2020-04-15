Beloit Police Department investigate death, ask public to avoid area

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department is at the scene of a death investigation Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officials are at the 1600 block of Royce Avenue. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

The post said officials will release more information on the investigation Wednesday.

