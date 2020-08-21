Beloit Police Chief Zibolski selected for police chief position in Fargo, ND

FARGO, N.D. — Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski has been chosen as the new police chief in Fargo, North Dakota after candidate interviews concluded Thursday.

Zibolski had an in-person interview in front of a panel of Fargo residents who were responsible for recommending one of three candidates to the Fargo City Commission, according to the Beloit Daily News. The commission is expected to review the conditional offer next month.

He has served with the Beloit Police Department since 2015. Prior to that, he was with the Milwaukee Police Department for 27 years.

Zibolski was named as a finalist for Fargo’s police chief position earlier this month.

