Beloit Police Chief Zibolski named finalist for police chief position in Fargo, ND

BELOIT, Wis. — City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski is among the top three finalists to be Fargo, North Dakota’s next police chief.

The other two candidates are John Franklin, who began his career with the Chicago Police Department, and Stacy Kelly, who has served in both Arizona.

A news release from the City of Fargo said the three have accepted invitations to in-person interviews. The city’s Police Chief Selection Committee will conduct public interviews Aug. 20, which will be broadcast and streamed live.

“The breadth of experiences and educational attributes of these candidates are of high caliber,” said City of Fargo Human Resources Director Jill Minette. “In the next few weeks, we look forward to welcoming them to Fargo and assisting the Committee in its search to find the most qualified leader for the Fargo Police Department.”

The release said the committee received 26 applications for the position.