Beloit police asking residents to avoid Burton Street

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 2200 block of Burton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said there is no threat to the community, but police are still advising residents to stay away until the scene is cleared.

Beloit police were unable to provide any additional information at this time.

