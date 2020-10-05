Beloit police ask public for information about Saturday homicide

Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Officers with the Beloit Police Department are asking the public for information about a weekend homicide at Park and Grand avenues.

Police said they are looking to interview anyone who was at the large gathering in the area prior to the shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Officials said they are pursuing many leads in their investigation into the homicide.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the BPD at 608-757-2244 or leave a tip via Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or online at www.p3tips.com/482.

