Beloit police ask for public’s help in solving burglary scheme caught on camera

Courtesy: Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department is looking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary.

The department posted a video of the incident on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the it happened Monday afternoon on the 1200 block of Madison Road in Beloit. The video shows three people going into a home while a fourth person distracts the victim of the burglary.

Police say the suspect’s voice can be heard in the video, although it is quiet. They’re asking for people to listen to the voice to see if they can recognize the man who is speaking to the victim.

The suspects were riding in a Ford SUV that can be seen in the video, but did not have front plates.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the people who may be involved is being asked to send a message to the Beloit Police Department’s Facebook page, call 608-757-2244, or submit a tip online and refer to report #BE2109929.

