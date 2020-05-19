Beloit police searching for man connected to weekend shooting, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BELOIT, Wis. — Police are asking the public to share any available information about the location of a man believed to be involved in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Dewer and Keeler avenues.

Beloit police said they have probable cause to arrest 25-year-old Isaiah Evans. There is also an active probation warrant to take Evans into custody, police said.

Evans is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department. Anyone with information about Evans’ location is asked to call 608-757-2244.

Saturday afternoon, a 37-year-old Beloit man received a non-life threatening injury in a shooting on Dewer and Keeler avenues around 12:30 p.m.

The Beloit Police Department is working with the Rock County District Attorney’s office in the investigation.

