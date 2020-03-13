Beloit Police ask for help finding missing person

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

According to a post from the department, Tyler Schultz was possibly last seen getting off a city bus at the Milton Avenue stop in Janesville.

Police said anyone who has seen Schultz should contact the department at the nonemergency number at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments