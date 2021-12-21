Beloit police arrest four men, recover multiple firearms after vehicle crash
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested four Illinois men on weapons charges Friday afternoon following a crash near the city’s downtown.
In a Facebook post Monday, police said they arrested the men and recovered multiple firearms at the scene.
According to police, the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team reported a vehicle in Beloit with multiple individuals and firearms inside. An officer then saw the vehicle traveling at high speeds on Riverside Drive and Pleasant Street at around 3 p.m. on Friday.
The group fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop and crashed at State and Broad streets. After crashing, all four ran from the scene but were arrested.
They include:
- Jovon Dubose, 20, of Rockford: felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing/eluding, resist/obstruct, and carrying a concealed weapon;
- Amarian S. Graham, 19, of Rockford: felon in possession of a firearm, resist/obstruct, and carrying a concealed weapon;
- Jynnqweez T. Houston, 19, of Rockford: felon in possession of a firearm, resist/obstruct, and carrying a concealed weapon; and
- Quantavias J. Fletcher, 19, of Rockford: felon in possession of a firearm, resist/obstruct, and carrying a concealed weapon.
All four appeared in court for initial appearances Monday, according to online records.
