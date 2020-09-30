Beloit Police and Fire Commission names Thomas Stigler as interim chief

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission has named Inspector Thomas Stigler as interim chief of the Beloit Police Department, following the departure of Chief David Zibolski last week.

Zibolski, who left to become chief of police in Fargo, North Dakota, had served as Beloit chief for more than four years.

Stigler joined the Beloit Police Department as a captain in March of 2018 following time spent as an officer in Milwaukee. He has since worked his way to the role of inspector, the second-highest rank in the Beloit department.

The Beloit Police and Fire Commission has not set a timeline for a search for the next police chief.

