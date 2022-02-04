Beloit police ‘actively following up’ on homicide leads received via hotline

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are following up on leads into a set of recent homicides after authorities launched a special tip hotline over the weekend.

City spokesperson Sarah Lock said in an email to News 3 Now on Friday that people have been calling the hotline since it was launched Saturday in response to a shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School that killed a 19-year-old man. Police are “actively following up on all of those leads,” according to Lock.

The shooting marked Beloit’s third homicide of 2022, all three of which happened within a week’s time. The City of Beloit had four homicides in all of 2021.

In order to “protect the integrity of these investigations,” Lock said Beloit Police couldn’t share any other information.

“Our detectives are diligently investigating these crimes and reviewing all evidence,” Lock said.

Beloit police have yet to identify any suspects or persons of interest in a pair of homicides that happened Saturday.

Police had previously arrested a suspect in the city’s first homicide of 2022, but the Rock County District Attorney’s Office said earlier this week that person had been released from jail because authorities didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

Anyone with information about the homicides, particularly the shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School, is asked to call the Beloit Police Department’s hotline at 608-364-6823.

