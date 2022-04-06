Beloit ordinance bans pet store animal sales

by Tamia Fowlkes

BELOIT, Wis. — The city of Beloit has passed an ordinance banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in local pet stores.

Despite not having any pet stores in the area, city council members felt the step was an imperative action for the protection of local residents and animals in the area.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, an estimated 10,000 puppy mills produce more than two million puppies per year nationwide. “Our city council here was simply just concerned about the welfare of those animals and wanting to support our humane societies and animal rescues,” Sarah Lock, the city’s communications director, said.

Its adoption will allow the city to create regulations preventing inhumane breeding conditions and promoting community awareness of animal welfare.

