Beloit offers free yard waste pickup in April to mitigate spread of COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. — City officials announced Tuesday that the Public Works Department is offering free yard waste collection in April to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, residents will not need to make trips to purchase yard waste stickers for the entire month of April. Stickers cost $2 each, but the city said that requriement will be waived in an attempt to reduce the amount of unnecessary trips residents need to take.

The free yard waste collection applies exclusively to April. Officials said they will continue to review operations as time goes on.

Yard waste will be collected April 6-9 and April 13-16 on regularly scheduled trash days. Residents can put leaves, grass clippings, garden debris, brushes and shrubberies in paper yard waste bags or clean trash containers. Plastic bags of any kind will not be collected, the release said.

Residents can find more information here.

