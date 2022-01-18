Beloit Memorial students design theme night for Bucks game

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — If you’re headed to the Bucks game Wednesday, make sure to wear your jersey inside out.

That’s because Wednesday’s game is Inside Out night, a theme night designed by a group of Beloit Memorial High School students.

“This theme night is to raise awareness of mental health concerns,” Jaheim Harrell said. “We chose this theme because mental health is an issue that needs to be brought to light.”

Harrell, along with Paul Allen, Griffin Oberneder, and Ryan Mechanic won a Milwaukee Bucks Theme Night Competition.

“We want to provide a lifetime of memories at this night,” Allen said. “This will be a great way to promote mental health awareness to Bucks fans and the Milwaukee community.”

The group presented multiple activities to the team as part of the theme night, including halftime games and inside-out t-shirts.

The Bucks host the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.