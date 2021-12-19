Beloit man ticketed for allegedly driving nearly 100 mph in 55 mph zone

by Kyle Jones

MONROE, Wis. – Green Co. Sheriff’s deputies ticked a man who they said was driving 38 mph over the speed limit Friday.

Deputies pulled Michael Billups, 37, of Beloit over in the W5200 block of State Highway 11 just after 11 a.m.

Officials said Billups was driving at 93 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He was cited for speeding and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

