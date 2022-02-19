Beloit man found guilty in sex trafficking case involving adults and minors

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit man was found guilty Friday of forcing multiple women into prostitution for his own profit.

Cory Hereford, 50, was found guilty on charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender.

The Department of Justice said Hereford manipulated women who were struggling with drug addiction, forcing them to engage in commercial sex for his profit in exchange for heroin. He also threatened them with physical violence. One of these women was 16-years-old at the time.

The DOJ said Hereford and Tonyiel Partee, 30, of Janesville recruited victims and coerced them. Partee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in July 2021. Evidence showed that Hereford operated a home in Janesville in order to distribute drugs.

“I commend the trial team, investigators, and victim advocates for their commitment and diligence,” U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement. “These guilty verdicts show that my office and Wisconsin law enforcement are united against sex trafficking.”

A sentencing hearing for Hereford is scheduled for May 12.

