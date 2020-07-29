Beloit man charged with gun crime

BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Fabian W. Jones, 28, possessed a .40 caliber handgun on March 15.

Officials said Jones faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

The release said the charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

