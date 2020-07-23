Beloit man arrested on suspicion of multiple felony drug charges

Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man Monday afternoon on suspicion of multiple drug charges.

Daniel Ronan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to delivery MDMA, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, possession with intent to deliver marijuana 200g-1000g, and manufacture/delivery of less than 200g of marijuana. All crimes are felonies in Wisconsin.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Ronan was not held in custody because of the coronavirus, but he will have his initial court appearance on Aug. 25.

