Beloit man arrested on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering cocaine

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Daniel Robinson

BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested last week, officials said.

A news release said deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit arrested Daniel Robinson, 48, on July 15. He is facing tentative charges for the following:

Three counts of manufacturing and delivering 1 to 5 grams of cocaine.

One count of manufacturing and delivering 5 to 15 grams of cocaine.

Both crimes are felonies in Wisconsin.

Officials said Robinson was already in Rock County Jail on unrelated charges and made an initial court appearance July 16. He was issued a cash bond on those charges and is still incarcerated at the jail.

