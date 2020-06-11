Beloit man arrested on multiple felony warrants following hours of negotiation, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Hours of negotiation led to the arrest of a Beloit man in the 2200 block of Burton Street on Wednesday.

The Beloit Police Department spent hours negotiating with 24-year-old Marquayl W. Shields while trying to take him into custody on several warrants.

Police said Shields is known to law enforcement and is often armed.

Shields was arrested on warrants for felony parole violation, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony substantial battery – domestic abuse, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person – domestic abuse, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, and felony fleeing.

The Janesville Police Department and Beloit Fire Department helped the BPD during the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments