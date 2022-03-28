Beloit man arrested for 11th OWI following crash in Verona, police say

by Logan Reigstad

VERONA, Wis. — A 48-year-old Beloit man was arrested Friday afternoon for his 11th operating while intoxicated offense after crashing into another vehicle on Verona’s southeast side, the city’s police department said.

In a news release Monday afternoon, police said officers responded to a report of a crash at County Highway M and Liberty Drive around 3:40 p.m. on Friday. The Beloit man had reportedly rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Police said a witness also reported seeing the man driving erratically just before the crash. No one was injured in the crash.

Officers arrested the man for OWI; he was also cited for inattentive driving and failure to install an ignition interlock device, the release said.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

