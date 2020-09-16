Beloit man accused of attempted homicide arrested in Wausau following chase

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WAUSAU, Wis. — A wanted fugitive out of Beloit has been arrested in connection with a shooting back in May.

Beloit police said Isaiah Evans, 25, was accused of being involved in a shooting at Keeler and Dewey avenues where a 37-year-old Beloit man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken into custody in Wausau on Wednesday.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was found at a hotel in the village of Weston. Officials said a high speed chase ensued after authorities tried making contact with him.

The news release said 31-year-old Abby Ann Jackson, of Beloit, was also in the vehicle at the time. Both were later arrested.

Evans faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon on possession of firearms.

