Beloit Library displays AIDS memorial quilt

by Site staff

BELOIT, Wis. — Sections of the AIDS memorial quilt were displayed at Beloit Public Library today ahead of World AIDS Day on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The quilt is meant to be a commemoration of the more than 700,000 American lives lost to AIDS since the first cases were reported in the U.S. 40 years ago.

The library worked together with the National AIDS Memorial to get sections of the quilt on display. It features panels with Wisconsin connections made to honor the names of friends and loved ones lost to AIDS.

“There are 50,000 panels weighing 54 tons. It’s so large that you can’t even put it out on the national mall anymore … it doesn’t fit. Each panel was made by the friends and family of loved ones who have died of AIDS,” said Jeni Schomber, Head of Library Services at Beloit Library.

HIV is on the rise today, particularly among young people, communities of color and southern states. Quilt displays are used to raise greater awareness about the story of AIDS as well as prevention, treatment and resources available within the community.

