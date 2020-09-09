Beloit is accepting terrace tree planting requests from residents

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division announced Wednesday they are now accepting terrace tree planting requests for this fall.

Trees will be planted on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can make requests through Sept. 18, although there is a limited supply.

Officials will select the terrace tree species based off of individual residences.

The city asks those who wish to be placed on the list call 608-364-2929.

