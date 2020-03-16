Beloit implements city-wide changes to mitigate spread of COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. — City officials announced Monday that they are suspending municipal court appearances for at least 60 days and transitioning transit services to on-demand only in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a news release, all municipal court appearances scheduled for the next 60 days will be rescheduled. Individuals will be notified of their new court date via mail.

Officials also announced that transit operations will change to an on-demand service, giving top priority to doctor appointments, work and assistance services. Residents who want to request the services should call 608-364-2870 one day in advance. Calls must be made between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for Tuesday through Saturday trips and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays for Monday trips.

City leaders also announced they will be canceling multiple upcoming events.

