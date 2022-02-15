Beloit high school teacher earns Governor’s Financial Literacy Award

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit Memorial High School teacher is one of five individuals to receive the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award, Gov. Evers’ office announced Tuesday.

Anthony Capozziello, a business education teacher, was honored for his efforts in teaching Wisconsin students financial literacy.

“Financial education should build on and respond to people’s individual strengths, circumstances, and needs,” Evers said. “The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”

Five organizations were also honored, including Fort Community Credit Union in Fort Atkinson, UW Credit Union, and the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds and Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

Robert Wynn, the president of Madison-based Akamai LLC, was honored in the legacy category.

