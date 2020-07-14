Beloit Farmers’ Market requiring face masks

BELOIT, Wis. — All guests who are visiting the Beloit Farmers’ Market are now required to wear a face covering or face mask while attending the market, according to the City of Beloit.

City officials said that children under the age of two and people with respiratory disabilities are exempted from wearing masks.

The Beloit Farmers’ Market has implemented other changes during the COVID-19 pandemic including:

Only 300 guests will be allowed into the market at one time

Market entrance at Broad and State streets

Market exit at Grant Avenue and Pleasant Street

Only 47 vendors will be at the market at one time

Customers are prohibited from touching foot items before purchasing

Vendors are required to sanitize their hands between transactions with customer

The market is open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

