Beloit Farmers’ Market requiring face masks
BELOIT, Wis. — All guests who are visiting the Beloit Farmers’ Market are now required to wear a face covering or face mask while attending the market, according to the City of Beloit.
City officials said that children under the age of two and people with respiratory disabilities are exempted from wearing masks.
The Beloit Farmers’ Market has implemented other changes during the COVID-19 pandemic including:
- Only 300 guests will be allowed into the market at one time
- Market entrance at Broad and State streets
- Market exit at Grant Avenue and Pleasant Street
- Only 47 vendors will be at the market at one time
- Customers are prohibited from touching foot items before purchasing
- Vendors are required to sanitize their hands between transactions with customer
The market is open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.
