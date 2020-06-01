Beloit Farmers’ Market planning to open Saturday
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s Farmers’ Market will open for its season Saturday with safety precautions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the market will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and only 200 guests will be allowed into the market at a time.
The release said the entrance to the market will be at Broad and State streets, and vendors will be limited to food-only sales.
Only 27 vendors will be featured at each market, with 15 feet between each booth.
Customers can see which vendors will be attending by visiting their website.
Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, as all market staff, vendors and volunteers will be.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.