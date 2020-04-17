Beloit Farmers’ Market opening postponed until June

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Farmers’ Market opening has been postponed until June 6 because of COVID-19.

According to a release, as the second largest farmers’ market in Wisconsin, it’s too large and heavily attended to meet social distancing measures.

The Downtown Beloit Association and the City of Beloit Emergency Operations Center made the decision to delay the start for public health and safety concerns.

The peak of COVID-19 is not expected to hit the Greater Beloit region until mid-May.

The Downtown Beloit Association is working to figure out alternative ways to purchase produce and products from vendors. Updated information can be found here once announced.

“While we intend to open the market on June 6, we will continue to monitor the public health pandemic and adjust operations as required,” said Shauna El-Amin, executive director for Downtown Beloit Association. “We appreciate our community’s flexibility and patience as we make necessary changes to protect the entire community.”



