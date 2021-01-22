Beloit declares snow emergency ahead of weekend winter weather

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — The city of Beloit has declared a snow emergency ahead of a weekend storm expected to bring accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin.

The city’s snow emergency goes into effect 8 p.m. Saturday and runs until 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

“Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events,” Beloit Public Works Director Laura Pigatti Williamson said. “Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency.”

During the snow emergency, vehicles will be prohibited from parking on city streets to allow for proper snow removal.

A list of designated parking areas is available on the city’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.