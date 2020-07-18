Beloit consolidates polling places for August primary election

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit announced Friday that it will combine polling places for the primary election on August 11.

According to a news release, the city council reduced its number of polling locations due to the low expected voter turn -out for this year’s primary election.

Officials said voters in wards 1 through 12 will cast their votes at Beloit Historical Society located at 845 Hackett Street.

Voters in wards 13 through 25 will vote at the Central Christian Church, located at 2460 Milwaukee Road, the release said.

Officials said each polling location will have a capacity limit and will adhere to the city’s social distancing requirements. Election workers will wear face coverings and regularly sanitize their hands and work stations.

The deadline to register by mail or to vote online is July 22, according to the news release.

Voters who are unsure about their polling place or registration status can contact the Beloit City Clerk’s Office at (608) 364-6680.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments