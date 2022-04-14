Beloit community invited to new autism support clinic grand opening

by Tahleel Mohieldin

BELOIT, Wis.– A company working to help parents with kids who have Autism more easily access the care they need welcomed members of the Beloit community to tour its new facility.

Caravel Autism Health hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its Beloit location, which first opened in November, to officially celebrate people in the community.

The clinic’s director and board-certified behavioral analyst said the company’s goal is to increase access to care.

“Many families were driving far distances to get this kind of service,” she said. “We just wanted to bring it right to their back yard for them.”

The center has brightly colored, sensory-friendly and model school spaces to help early learners get ready for kindergarten in part by helping them build their social skills.

“It’s a much easier step to go to us which is sort of like school and then they start real school,” said the clinic’s Officer Coordinator Erica Courtemanche. “There’s a bridge between and not just let’s just into school and be very scared.”

Ramadani also said since early intervention for kids with autism is key she’s hoping the new center will make that easier for families in Beloit.

So far the clinic has about 15 patients. Representatives from Caravel said parents concerned their child has autism can visit the company’s website to complete pre-screening before an evaluation can be scheduled.

According to the CDC’s latest numbers from 2018, one in 44 children in the U.S. has autism.

