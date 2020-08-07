Beloit College waives tuition for students ninth, tenth semesters amid COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit College announced this week that students will not have to pay tuition for their ninth and tenth semesters if they are enrolled full-time during the upcoming school year.

The announcement is part of the school’s Beloit Action Plan that was put in place to help ease the financial burdens many students are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beloit has a history of responding to challenges in ways that are innovative and student-focused, and offering these additional semesters is an excellent example of that,” Provost and Dean of the College Eric Boynton said. “We know that this semester may look a little different due to the pandemic.

Boynton said the initiative was put in place to ensure students are able to finish their education amid the coronavirus.

Students will be able to enroll in a single semester or an entire academic year.

“As a result, students will receive more of Beloit’s energetic and focused college experience, designed for the real world,” Boynton said.

