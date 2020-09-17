Beloit College to offer on-campus COVID-19 testing

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Photo: Alex Garcia

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit College will offer free weekly COVID-19 testing to students and some staff members this fall, according to a release from the school.

Students will be tested weekly, along with 20 percent of the school’s faculty and staff who will be sampled tested, the release said.

Beloit College is partnering with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago to provide the testing. The test consists of a nasal swab and produces results in around 20 minutes.

Testing will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in The Stack, the fourth floor of the Powerhouse, the new student union and athletic facility on campus.

“These are people, not numbers, and so we’re glad to be able to offer this service, in a more private setting, to help keep our campus community safe,”said Karen Mayse the director of engagement who will lead the new testing side.

Testing is expected to begin in October. Until then, the school’s Health and Wellness Center will continue to test around 20 percent of the student population weekly.

Beloit College will hire up to eight certified nursing assistants or emergency technicians to staff the testing site.

Since resuming in-person classes in September, Beloit College has required all members of campus to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow special safety guidelines.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.