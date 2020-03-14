Beloit College suspending face-to-face instruction for rest of spring semester

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit College has suspended in-person lessons for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from school officials, the school will be moving courses to online formats.

Earlier this week, officials sad the school’s spring break would be extended by a week with students returning to campus on March 28 and in-person classes expected to resume on March 30.

