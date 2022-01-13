Beloit College requiring all students and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

BELOIT, Wis. — As students prepare to return to campus to start the second semester, Beloit College says it will require all students and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot by the end of the month.

The college previously announced all students, faculty and staff would be required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before returning to campus.

Beloit College announced an update to that policy on Thursday, adding that all students, faculty and staff would also have to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than January 28.

Students are currently scheduled to return to campus on January 24. The college previously required everyone to get vaccinated before reporting to campus for the fall semester.

The college says those who have been unable to get vaccinated due to medical, religious or philosophical reasons will still be required to undergo weekly testing and will be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

