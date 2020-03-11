Beloit College cancels in-person lessons until March 30 amid coronavirus fears

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit College has suspended in-person lessons until at least March 30 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from school officials, the school’s spring break will be extended by a week. Online classes will resume on March 23 and will last for a week. Students will be able to return to campus on March 28, with in-person classes expected to resume on March 30.

Students who cannot delay their return to campus will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, according to a news release.

Beloit College officials said students who are studying abroad have not yet been asked to return home.

