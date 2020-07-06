Beloit College announces plan for fall semester

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit College officials announced Monday that they plan to have students return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Like other universities that plan to have students on campus in the fall, Beloit College’s plan includes a hybrid of in-person and online classes. While the mode of instruction will depend on the individual class

“The personal relationships and closeness of our community have always been what gives Beloit its magic. And we can keep those aspects of our community strong while following healthy protective practices,” the college’s Back at Beloit plan reads. “It’s a challenge— but Beloit has risen to every challenge we’ve ever faced.”

Beloit College’s plan for in-person classes includes distanced desks, fewer people in classrooms and regular sanitation of commonly used surfaces.

The school will have flexible attendance policies to accommodate students who miss class due to illness, self-quarantine or isolation. School officials said they expect the majority of students will be on campus, but students who cannot or do not return will be able to take classes online. Those students must contact their academic advisor.

The plan for the fall semester also includes grab-and-go food from dining halls, isolation areas for sick students who live in the residence halls and a mix of in-person and virtual social events.

