Beloit closing some polling places for Spring primaries

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

BELOIT, Wis — Beloit is closing some of its polling places ahead of the Spring primaries.

For this election only, the polling locations at Converse, Gaston, and Hackett Schools as well as the locations at Beloit Public Library, First Congregational Church, Todd School, and River of Life UMC will not be available.

Instead, voters in Wards 1-12 will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, located at 845 Hackett Street. Voters in Wards 13-23 will vote at Central Christian Church, located at 2460 Milwaukee Road.

Officials cited a low expected turnout as the reason for closing the locations. The spring primary also includes a primary for the Beloit Board of Education.

You can confirm your ward and polling location at MyVote.

Election Day is February 15, and in-person absentee voting begins February 1 at City Hall. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is February 11, and mail-in ballots must be delivered to the Clerk’s Office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.