Beloit city leaders approve plan to reopen local businesses

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit City Council approved a plan that allows local businesses while protecting residents from COVID-19.

The Beloit resolution will begin once the Rock County Public Health order ends. It requires physical distancing at all building or spaces open to the public, such as bars, salons and churches. It also discourages mass gatherings of 25 or more people. These types of gatherings in city-owned facilities and spaces will be prohibited.

The resolution also wants people to stay at home when possible and to avoid traveling outside of Rock County.

“Our goal is to keep our neighbors healthy,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said in a release. “We understand and respect all of the sacrifices made by Beloit families during the last two months.”

Beloit has experienced an influx of cases compared to the rest of Rock County, including a disproportionate impact on Hispanic/Latinx families, said city spokeswoman Sarah Millard.

Currently, over 65 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rock County are in the Beloit area, despite the city being only 22 percent of the population, Millard said.

