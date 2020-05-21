Beloit city employee tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Beloit is offering free COVID-19 tests through Friday. Courtesy facebook.com/CityofBeloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A city of Beloit employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in a news release Thursday morning.

City of Beloit spokeswoman Sarah Millard said the employee hasn’t been at any city facilities since mid-April and hasn’t had any in-person contact with other city employees or the general public. The individual has not been at any city facilities since mid-April.

According to the release, the person is isolating under the guidance of the public health agency in the county where the employee lives. The city will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines before the employee returns to work.

Millard said that the city won’t disclose additional details about the worker for privacy reasons.

On Monday, the City of Beloit had announced its own plan to reopen, however city leaders said a day later they were also reviewing Rock County’s phased reopening plan, which was announced Tuesday.

Beloit is offering free drive-thru testing in the city through Friday.

