Beloit casino application approved by Bureau of Indian Affairs, heads to Evers

BELOIT, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation’s application to build a casino in Beloit is heading to the governor’s desk, according to the city.

City spokeswoman Sarah Millard said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the Bureau of Indian Affairs told the Ho-Chunk Nation that its application has been approved and now moves forward to Gov. Tony Evers for his review.

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said in a statement that federal approval of Ho-Chunk Nation’s application to place land in trust and allow Las Vegas-style gambling at an entertainment destination in Beloit “is news we have waited many years to receive.”

Luther said that the city is also focused on the coronavirus emergency and keeping people safe, but “once this crisis is over, we look forward to celebrating this amazing announcement that will bring much needed future revenue and jobs to Beloit.”

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s development is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to Beloit. The development is at the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads between Willowbrook Road and Interstate 39-90.

The proposal has been at the federal level since November 2018, and residents have shown up in support of the plan in years past. Evers has expressed support for the deal in the past.

