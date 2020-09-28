Belmont schools going virtual for remainder of week as another student tests positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

BELMONT, Wis. — The Belmont Community School District will switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post from Superintendent Dr. Wayne Anderson, the student goes to the Belmont Junior/Senior High School and rides the bus.

School officials spoke with the Lafayette County Health Department and decided to close the schools. Officials said a maintenance crew will disinfect all classrooms, common areas and buses throughout the week.

Good Afternoon Everyone,

Teachers and staff will contact students on how to proceed with classes. All athletic matches and practices will also be canceled and possibly rescheduled, according to the post.

There will be a staff planning day Tuesday followed by virtual and packet learning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Breakfast and lunches will be provided to families starting Tuesday. Those who are interested in picking up breakfast or lunches have been asked to email Nancy Edwards at nancy.edwards@belmont.k12.wi.us.

Public health officials will conduct contact tracing and reaching out to anyone who will need to be tested or quarantined before returning to school.

