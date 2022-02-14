Dane Co. school districts outline plans in wake of mask mandate’s expiration

Image by jardin from Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. — School districts across Dane County are reviewing their next steps after Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Monday it will allow the county’s mask mandate to expire on March 1.

News 3 Now has reached out to numerous districts about their plans; their responses are below.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Dane County mask order to expire March 1, but ‘doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,’ officials say

BELLEVILLE

In an email to parents and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville said masks will become optional in schools beginning March 1.

Masks will be optional inside school buildings but will still be required on school buses through March 18.

The Belleville Board of Education voted last month to institute a mask-optional policy throughout the district if and when the county expired its order.

MADISON

High Point Christian School will review parent survey results and make a decision on how to move forward on Wednesday.

MARSHALL

Marshall Public Schools will discuss the mask mandate at the school board’s Wednesday meeting.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.